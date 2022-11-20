Nuclear agency warns of renewed shelling at Ukrainian plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The International Atomic Energy Agency says it has received reports of renewed shelling in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA director general, said in a statement that several powerful blasts shook the Russian-occupied facility on Sunday morning. Several buildings, systems and equipment at the plant— none of them critical for the safety of the plant — were damaged in the shelling, the statement said. Grossi called on “whoever is behind this” to “stop immediately.” Fears of a nuclear catastrophe have been at the forefront since Russian troops occupied the plant early in the war.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.