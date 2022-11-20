No. 6 Louisville beats No. 3 Texas at Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 19 points to help No. 6 Louisville beat No. 3 Texas 71-63 in Sunday night’s consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Morgan Jones and Hailey Van Lith each added 18 points for the Cardinals. Louisville pulled away in the fourth quarter to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Aaliyah Moore had 19 points and eight rebounds while drawing multiple charges to lead Texas. But the Longhorns lost for the third time this week. And that dropped them to their first 1-3 start since the 1998-99 season.

