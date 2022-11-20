‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Daniel Aston would let loose on a typical night at the Club Q in Colorado Springs as a bartender and entertainer, sliding across the stage on all fours. The venue provided Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” with the liberating spotlight he had long sought. But on Saturday it became the site of the latest mass shooting in the U.S. when a gunman with a semiautomatic rifle opened fire and killed Aston and four others. Twenty-five others were injured.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

