Kurdish exile group says Iran hits its bases in north Iraq

ERBIL, Iraq (AP) — An Iranian Kurdish opposition group says Iranian surface-to-surface missiles and drones have struck its bases in northern Iraq. The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan says the weapons hit adjacent refugee camps in Koya and Jejnikan late Sunday night. The group also asserts that the strikes hit a hospital in Koya. There have been no immediate reports of casualties. Iran alleges that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq are inciting anti-government protests in Iran and smuggling weapons into the country, which the Kurdish groups have denied.

