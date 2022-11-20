Helemano Farms launches more than 4,000 Christmas trees this season

By Shanila Kabir

WAHIWA, Hawaii (KITV) — Oahu’s only Christmas tree farm is back.

Helemano Farms in Wahiawa welcomed the public during a grand opening this weekend. They have more than 4,000 trees available this holiday season, with three different types of trees – Norfolk Pine, Cypress and Sapphires.

“The most satisfying thing is being able to help families find a Christmas tree, adopt it and watching them be happy about their purchase, said Keeghan Wright, seasonal worker at Helemano Farms.

Owner, Aaron O’Brien said turnout increases each year by at least 30%.

“This was more my dad’s idea when we started together in 2007. He as a child did the same thing on the mainland and we wanted to bring that to Hawaii. We being the only farm is exhausting but it’s rewarding,” said O’Brien.

The drought and inflation hurt the farm this year causing a rise in production and labor costs. Shoppers should expect prices about 20% higher this year than last.

Although demand is skyrocketing, O’Brien said they cannot harvest and sell more trees due to the size of the farm. It is also a five year cycle per tree.

“There are not a lot of options, they run out quick and we wanted a nice one. That’s why coming out on opening day was really important and we wanted to do it as family,” said Jennifer Boggs, Waipahu resident.

Families said this farm is not only a fun part of the holidays but it is good for the environment

“This is a really special place because the trees are sustainable, if you cut them down they grow back. It’s a good carbon footprint, good for the planet and it’s really fun,” said Myca Ferrer, Manoa resident.

Helemano Farms are expected to sell out of trees entirely by the middle of December.

