Giroud gets chance to spearhead France’s attack at World Cup
By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Karim Benzema’s injury has opened the door for veteran striker Olivier Giroud to spearhead France’s attack at the World Cup in Qatar. Benzema entered the tournament as arguably the world’s most complete forward while Giroud was a likely substitute in the France team. But Benzema tore a thigh muscle in training on Saturday. With him out of the tournament Giroud is expected to move from the bench to a starter’s role against Australia on Tuesday in the Group D game. Giroud is just two goals shy of Thierry Henry’s national record of 51 goals.