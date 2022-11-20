Dutch aim for World Cup statements against Mané-less Senegal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands looks to make two statements in its opening World Cup game on Monday against a Senegal team that has to quickly get over the loss of Sadio Mané to injury. The first for the Dutch is strictly about soccer and establishing themselves as contenders for the title in Qatar. The second statement relates to the long-running criticism of the World Cup host country’s laws and human rights record. Netherlands has gained less attention in the buildup to the tournament after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years ago, but arrives as one of the top form teams in Europe.

