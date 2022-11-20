Davis, Bacot carry No. 1 North Carolina past James Madison

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 21 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and 23 rebounds and No. 1 North Carolina defeated James Madison 80-64. Pete Nance added 11 points and Leaky Black had 12 rebounds as the Tar Heels concluded a four-game homestand by improving to 4-0. Takal Molson scored 19 points in James Madison’s first game against a top-ranked team in nearly 32 years. North Carolina built a 21-point first-half lead to take control early before holding a 45-26 advantage at halftime.

