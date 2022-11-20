Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport, Louisiana

By TW Starr

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire.

The warehouse contains multiple chemicals, so firefighters established a defensive fire attack operation to control the fire and protect the public. All products and runoff were confined to the property, and no citizens were at risk.

From a Google Maps estimate, approximately a half mile worth of hose had to be used for the fire and subsequent control efforts.

There were no evacuations required.

There were no employees at the business, and no firefighters were injured battling the blaze. Shreveport Fire Investigators are investigating the cause.

