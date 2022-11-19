VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippines to underscore America’s commitment to defend its treaty ally. The trip will involve flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. A senior U.S. administration official said that after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, Harris will fly to Manila Sunday night and meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for talks Monday aimed at reinforcing security and economic ties. Then on Tuesday she’ll fly to Palawan province, which faces the South China Sea, to meet the coast guard and local fishermen.

