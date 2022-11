PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 18 points as Seattle U beat Portland 80-68. Tyson sank 4 of 10 from 3-point range for the Redhawks (4-0). Alex Schumacher scored 14 points and snagged eight rebounds. Emeka Udenyi finished 6 of 7 from the floor, scoring 12 with six rebounds. The Pilots (4-2) were led in scoring by Tyler Robertson, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

