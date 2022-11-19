Turkey launches airstrikes over northern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkey has launched airstrikes over several towns in northern Syria. Turkish warplanes Saturday struck the northern town of Kobani and several towns in the Qamishli country in northeastern Syria, according to U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces spokesperson Farhad Shami. No casualties were reported. The airstrikes occurred a week after a bomb rocked a bustling avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding over 80 others. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it in. The Kurdish militants groups have, however, denied involvement.

