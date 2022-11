Qatar – Ecuador, partido inaugural del Mundial 2022: a qué hora empieza y cómo ver por televisión e internet

Estados Unidos: 11 a.m. (horario del este) – 8 a.m. (horario del pacífico) México: 10 a.m. Colombia 11 a.m. Argentina: 1 p.m. España: 17:00 Ecuador: 11 a.m. Peru: 11 a.m. Venezuela: 12 a.m.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.