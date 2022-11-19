O’Hara helps Sacramento State beat UC Davis 27-21

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O’Hara threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores to help Sacramento State beat UC Davis 27-21 to secure at least a share of the Big Sky Conference title for the third consecutive season. Sacramento State (11-0, 8-0), which is ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, has won 19 consecutive conference games dating to a 36-17 home loss to Weber State on November 2, 2019. O’Hara led the Hornets on a 10-play, 75-yard opening drive that culminated with he hit Marcus Fulcher for a 2-yard touchdown less than 4 minutes in and they led the rest of the way. The Aggies had their five-game win streak snapped.

