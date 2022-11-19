Martinez’s 2 TDs puts No. 25 Oregon St over Arizona St 31-7

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Damien Martinez ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in No. 25 Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State on Saturday.

The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won for just the second time at ASU since 1972; they were 1-19 on the road against the Sun Devils going into the game.

The Sun Devils (3-8, 2-6) played their final home game of the season, falling to 2-6 under interim coach Shaun Aguano, who replaced Herm Edwards on Sept. 20.

The Beavers dominated, especially in the second half. They had 28 first downs to Arizona State’s 13.

Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbrandson threw a touchdown pass and was 15 of 21 for 188 yards passing. His 8-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw on third-and goal made it 28-7 Oregon State with 10 seconds left in the third quarter.

Arizona State went 67 yards in seven plays, keyed by Xazavian Valladay’s 39-yard run. Valladay ran 11 yards 1:53 to play in the first half to make it 7-7. Valladay finished with 109 yards in 13 carries.

But Gulbrandson connected with tight end Jack Velling for a 21-yard touchdown with 1:06 to go in the first half to put Oregon State ahead 14-7. The 75-yard drive took 45 seconds and four plays, two of them to a wide-open Velling.

Martinez ran for a 12-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play drive to start the second half for Oregon State.

Gulbranson has thrown for 1,005 yards and eight TDs with one interception and two rushing touchdowns since replacing injured starter Chance Nolan (neck) for the Beavers’ last six games.

Trent Bourguet, who came out of last week’s loss at Washington State with a leg injury, started for the Sun Devils and was 20 of 32 for 122 yards. He ran eight times for 26 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: The Beavers, already bowl-eligible, won as a ranked team for the first time since 2012. They’ll likely stay in the poll for next week’s rivalry game in Corvallis.

Arizona State: One game left, then the search for a new coach likely begins.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts No. 12 Oregon on Saturday.

Arizona State: Plays at Arizona on Friday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2