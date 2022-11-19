Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 10:05 PM

Mallette lifts Pepperdine to 64-55 victory over UC Irvine

KION

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette’s 20 points helped Pepperdine defeat UC Irvine 64-55 on Saturday night.

Mallette added eight rebounds for the Waves (4-1). Maxwell Lewis scored nine points, while Boubacar Coulibaly finished with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Dawson Baker led the way for the Anteaters (3-1) with 12 points. UC Irvine also got nine points and 14 rebounds from Bent Leuchten. Devin Tillis had seven points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Pepperdine next plays Wednesday against UCLA on the road, and UC Irvine will host Life Pacific on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content