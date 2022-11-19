Lankford’s 3 late TDs lead Alabama A&M past Texas Southern

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Xavier Lankford ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the final 11 minutes as Alabama A&M rallied to beat Texas Southern 24-20 in the season finale for both teams. Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped a three-game skid. Donovan Eaglin ran for 120 yards on 20 carries for the Bulldogs and Keenan Hambrick had 139 yards receiving. Lankford finished 6-of-8 passing for 113 yards and added 76 yards rushing on seven carries. Body was 12-of-24 passing for 191 yards and two TDs and had 149 yards rushing on 17 carries for Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4).

