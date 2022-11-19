Jones’s late TD lifts Western Carolina over Chattanooga

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — TJ Jones scored on a 1-yard run in the final minute, lifting Western Carolina to a 32-29 victory over Chattanooga. Jones scored with 53 seconds remaining then the Catamounts stopped the Mocs on downs near midfield to preserve the win. A 26-yard touchdown pass from Preston Hutchinson to Camden Overton gave Chattanooga a 29-24 lead with 6:13 left. The Catamounts then drove 75 yards in 14 plays capped by Jones’s clinching touchdown. Hutchinson was 29-of-48 passing for 323 yards with four touchdowns and was intercepted once.

