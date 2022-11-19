Infantino says double standard behind World Cup critics

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino targets European critics of World Cup host Qatar and suggests a moral double standard in his home continent. Infantino listed Europe’s problems on the eve of Qatar kicking off its home tournament that has been dogged for years by criticism of the emirate’s record on human rights and treatment of migrant workers who built stadiums and infrastructure. He says European nations now closed its borders to immigrants who wanted to work there while Qatar had offered opportunities to workers from India, Bangladesh and other southeast Asian nations through legal channels.

