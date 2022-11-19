Bulgaria detains 5 suspects in deadly Istanbul bombing

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Prosecutors in Bulgaria say five people have been detained there in connection with the bombing that killed six people in Turkey’s largest city last weekend. A spokesperson for Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor said on Saturday that the detained individuals were charged with helping one of the people who carried out the Nov. 13 bombing on a busy Istanbul street. She says they are accused of providing “logistical assistance” to help the person flee. Turkish authorities have said a bomb that exploded on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue killed six people, including two children and wounded more than 80 others. On Friday, a Turkish court ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial.

