Benn’s 3-point game leads Stars past Islanders 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Islanders 5-2. Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa, Jason Robertson and Jani Hakanpaa also scored to help Dallas win its second straight game and increase its lead to three points on Colorado and Winnipeg in the Central Division. Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski each had two assists, with Seguin topping 700 points for his career. Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots to improve to 7-2-1. Mathew Barzal scored his first two goals this season for New York, which has lost two straight after winning nine of their previous 11 games. Semyon Varlamov finished with 31 saves.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.