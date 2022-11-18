Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes

By Andrea Olson

IDAHO FALLS (eastidahonews.com) — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming.

Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities.

“It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told EastIdahoNews.com.

The Idaho Falls and the Jackson police departments have teamed up to find whoever is responsible.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said a white 1995 Ford F150 was reported stolen on Sept. 28 and was taken that morning shortly before 2 a.m. The truck belongs to Idaho Falls School District 91. It was taken from the school district parking lot on John Adams Parkway.

Clements said it was then spotted early that morning in Jackson.

A burglary was connected to the D91 truck at the Local Restaurant and Bar, according to Ruschill. Tens of thousands of dollars were stolen from the safe.

The truck was then found abandoned in Swan Valley on Oct. 19 and has since been returned to the school district. Clements said the vehicle was in working order.

Then, on Nov. 7, Clements said a city vehicle — a 2017 Chevy Silverado — was stolen from a city-owned garage.

“Someone forced entry into the garage and took the truck. The truck was spotted in Jackson and used for crimes in Jackson,” Clements said.

Ruschill said six restaurants were burglarized that same day between 2 and 5 a.m. Money was taken from Pinky G’s, Local Restaurant and Bar, Miazga’s, The Rose, the White Buffalo Club, and Streetfood at the Stagecoach.

It’s not known yet how much money was stolen. However, Jackson Police say the motivation is money since iPads and other valuables were passed up.

The city truck in the Nov. 7 incident was recovered in Swan Valley on Nov. 10, Clements said. There’s no word on what condition the truck is in.

Ruschill said it’s unknown if the person or people involved are local or from somewhere else.

“We would sure like the public’s help in solving this because someone has talked. Somebody knows somebody who has talked. It’s pretty bad when you steal a truck and drive to another city to commit burglaries,” Ruschill said.

No pictures or surveillance video is available for release at this time.

No arrests have been made, and both police departments ask anyone who knows anything to report it.

“If anybody knows anything about those two stolen trucks, our Crime Stoppers is actually offering a $500 (reward) for information that leads to the arrest and/or prosecution of the offenders,” Ruschill said.

