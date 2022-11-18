TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento

By Brittany Hope

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required.

If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.

The hashtag #KiaBoys has more than 26.6 million views on TikTok as of Wednesday night.

Clark Magee, the owner of 16th Street Auto Body in Sacramento, said he’s repaired between eight to 10 cars in the past two months whose drivers have fallen victim to the trend.

“I have no idea how that has become acceptable,” Magee said about the trend. “The repairs go from maybe a couple thousand dollars, up to $5,000 to $7,000. It depends on the other damage from when they stole the car, and it was driven.”

Another issue Magee said he is facing is ongoing supply chain issues, explaining the high demand of replacing those parts because so many are being stolen.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 it is aware of the social media activity related to the theft of certain vehicles and does not have any data that is “immediately available to indicate a trend in our area.”

The department did offer the following tips to help prevent vehicle theft:

Park in a garage or secure area if possible Park in a well-lit area Install an automotive alarm system Use a steering wheel lock Representatives for both Kia and Hyundai said they are aware of the social media trend encouraging theft of certain makes and modes of their vehicles. Both companies said they are working on new software to prevent future theft, and both are partnering with local law enforcement agencies to provide steering wheel locks for free.

Hyundai also sells a “glass break sensor security kit” that drivers can purchase for $170.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.