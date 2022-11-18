Spain calls up Balde to replace injured Gayà for World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Spain has called up Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde to replace injured left back José Gayà less than a week before the team’s opening World Cup match against Costa Rica. The 19-year-old Balde has had a breakout season playing for Barcelona. He is now set to make his senior debut after having debuted for Spain’s under-21 team in September. Gayà had to leave Spain’s team after injuring his right ankle in practice. Balde and club teammate Jordi Alba will now be Spain coach Luis Enrique’s two left backs for the tournament. Spain will also face Germany and Japan in Group E.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.