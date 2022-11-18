Sacramento Fire trailer carrying strong chemicals recovered after being stolen

By CBS13 STAFF

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — An arrest has been made after a Sacramento Fire Department trailer that was carrying strong chemicals was stolen.

The fire department said on Thursday that the trailer was stolen in the south Sacramento area.

Authorities were extra concerned due to the hazardous materials that were being stored in the trailer. Firefighters warned that the chemicals could be dangerous if inhaled.

Early Friday morning, Sacramento police announced that officers had located the stolen trailer along the 7200 block of Luther Drive. A caller had reported seeing a suspicious trailer being left on private property.

One person, 33-year-old Tawab Shereendel, has been arrested in connection to the theft. Officers said multiple people who were in the area of the stolen trailer were also detained.

Police said the hazardous materials that were inside the trailer were dumped along the 2600 block of Florin Road. Crews are now at that scene dealing with the situation.

