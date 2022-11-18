New Hampshire man facing charges after shooting turkey from car window, officials say

By KC Downey

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man from Cheshire County is facing multiple charges after New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said he shot a turkey from a car window.

Officials said the man, who was not identified, used a 9mm handgun to shoot the turkey.

Conservation officers said they learned about this after getting a tip from a concerned citizen.

Officers were assisted by the Massachusetts Environmental Police, officials said.

Anyone who sees the poaching of New Hampshire wildlife is asked to call the Operation Game Thief at 1-800-344-4262. Officials said callers can remain anonymous.

