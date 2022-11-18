Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee

By Nick Bohr

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment.

The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News.

“She kept saying ‘mama my socks is wet,'” tenant Ranisha Jackson said Tuesday, telling WISN 12 News she discovered the problem this fall when her young daughter was playing behind the couch. “I’m like ‘why is your socks wet?’ And I go back there and there was a mushroom.”

There was a moisture problem so severe mushrooms are growing in the living room carpeting. After trying for weeks to get help from her landlord at the Lindsay Commons Apartments, she reached out to WISN 12 News.

The morning after the story aired, the Milwaukee city building inspector was out taking a look. The inspector saw the mushrooms growing in the basement ceiling, too, telling Jackson’s mom the water appeared to be coming from next door.

“So if there’s a leak in the neighbor’s property that’s causing the growth. We would address that and have that whole area replaced,” said the inspector who asked not to be named.

He confirmed what WISN 12 News found Tuesday, that the neighbor’s bathtub was broken and leaking water under the wall. That tenant, too, said the landlord had ignored multiple requests for repairs.

The building inspector told management about numerous violations found in both units. The management would tell WISN 12 News only that they’re “resolving the situation.”

The inspector said there will be a reinspection scheduled, and if the corrections aren’t made, the owners will face fines until they are.

Lindsay Commons is owned by Stonebridge Global Partners, based in Beverly Hills, California.

WISN 12 News found the company also owns the Windsor Court Apartments at 18th and Highland.

According to their website, Stonebridge “aspires to provide quality affordable housing to enhance the lives and wellbeing of our residents.”

When WISN 12 News called for comment on the mushroom situation, the CEO told us we had the wrong number and hung up.

Ranisha, meanwhile, is just glad something is finally getting done, even if it’s too late for her to want to stay.

“Yeah, I’m satisfied with the building inspector part,” Jackson said.

She said she’ll stay with relatives until she figures out where to go next.

“I’m going to pray about this issue. God is going to lead me in the right direction,” she said.

Milwaukee residents experiencing safety issues in their rentals can call the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services at 414-286-2268 or file complaints at milwaukee.gov/clickforaction.

