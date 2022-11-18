Huggins reaches another coaching milestone, WVU beats Penn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and West Virginia used a fast start to beat Penn 92-58 Friday night. Coach Bob Huggins earned his 920th career victory. That ties him with Jim Calhoun for third place all-time among Division I coaches, behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Tre Mitchell, Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint each added 11 points for the Mountaineers. Clark Slajchert led Ivy League preseason favorite Penn with 20 points.Penn’s leading scorer, Jordan Dingle, sat out the game with a leg injury sustained in a win at Drexel on Tuesday.

