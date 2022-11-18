Fernandes’ winning 3 continues UMass magic, downs Murray St.

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. After UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench. Matt Cross had 15 points and 14 rebounds for UMass. Jacobi Wood scored 24 points, making 11 of 12 foul shots for the Racers.

