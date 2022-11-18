Browns out of the cold, set to face Bills indoors in Detroit

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett would much rather make sacks than snow angels. The NFL’s decision to relocate the Browns’ game on Sunday from Buffalo to Detroit because of a monster winter storm didn’t bother Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end one bit. Garrett says a snow game would be fun, but it will be better to not be “slipping and sliding” around the field as he tries to pressure Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It’s been a dramatic change over the past 24 hours for the Browns, who won’t have to deal with the Bills’ high-octane offense, fueled-up crowd or freezing weather. Instead, they’ll be warm and toasty inside Ford Field, the Lions’ home stadium.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.