Argentina rules out González and Correa because of injuries

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Argentine soccer federation say strikers Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa have been ruled out of the World Cup because of injuries. González injured a muscle during a training session on Thursday and was replaced by Atlético Madrid forward Angel Correa. Joaquín Correa was removed from the 26-man squad because of an specified injury. The Inter Milan player will be replaced by Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada. Argentina will face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in their Group C opener.

