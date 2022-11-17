Threats to peace dominate Asia-Pacific leaders’ summit
By KRUTIKA PATHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Threats to peace and stability were dominating the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim economies, as leaders warned that war and tensions among the big powers threaten to unravel the global order. Underscoring the risks, North Korea fired a missile that may have the range to strike anywhere in the United States. North Korea has not faced fresh U.N. sanctions this year because U.S. attempts were opposed by China and Russia. U.S. officials said Vice President Kamala Harris would meet with the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada to discuss the missile launch.