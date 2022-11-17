St John’s scores 50 in 2nd half to rally past Nebraska 70-50

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano had 17 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks, David Jones added 15 points and eight rebounds and St. John’s scored 50 second-half points to rally past Nebraska 70-50 at the Gavitt Tipoff Games. St. John’s had just 20 points in the first half before scoring 24 of the opening 30 points after halftime. St. John’s made its first 3-pointer of the game with 17-:09 remaining in the second half to take its first lead, 30-27, since 6-4. It came during St. John’s 18-3 run to open the second half. Jones made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to make it 44-33.

