SE Louisiana tops Nicholls 40-17 for Southland title

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jessie Britt and Ivan Drobocky each scored a pair of touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana won the River Bell Classic and its third Southland Conference championship with a 40-17 win over Nicholls State. The Lions, who have won five straight, took control just before halftime when burst up the middle for a 33-yard touchdown run and 46 seconds later Zy Alexander had a 48-yard interception return to make it 30-17 at the break. Earlier Elie Sawyer had an 8-yard touchdown passes to Drobocky and Britt. Sawyer and Drobocky connected for a 51-yard score in the third quarter. Julien Gums ran for 95 yards and a score for the Colonels.

