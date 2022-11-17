Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found inside a rental house near campus on Sunday, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement. That’s according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The examiner also says the bodies have been released to their families. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the autopsy results would likely be released later Thursday. The killings have shaken people in Moscow, a college town of 25,000 residents located in the Idaho Panhandle.

By REBECCA BOONE and NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press

