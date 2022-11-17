Mississippi St looks to bounce back vs. FCS E. Tennessee St

Mississippi State and East Tennessee State seek to halt losing stretches in just their second meeting. ETSU looks to end a four-game slide and beat a SEC school for the second consecutive season. The FCS Buccaneers topped Vanderbilt 23-3 in Nashville last year. Mississippi State has lost three of four and looks to rebound from last week’s 45-19 home loss to No. 1 Georgia. Quarterback Will Rogers passed for 261 yards and the Bulldogs were outgained 468-308. MSU won the first meeting with ETSU 53-6 in October 1998.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.