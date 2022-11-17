Lions go for third straight win, seek to slow down Giants

The New York Giants will try to improve to 8-2 and end the Detroit Lions’ two-game winning streak when the teams meet Sunday. The Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16 at home. The Lions are improving under second-year coach Dan Campbell. They are looking for their first three-game winning streak since 2017. They beat the Chicago Bears 31-30 last weekend. The Giants have turned things around under first-year coach Brian Daboll. They are trying to end a run of five straight losing seasons and earn their first playoff berth since 2016.

By The Associated Press

