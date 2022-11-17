Family: Egypt activist ‘deteriorated’ since hunger strike

CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says that they have seen him and that his condition has “deteriorated severely.” The news of Abdel-Fattah was posted in a tweet by his sister Mona Seif after a visit to the prison by the activist’s mother, aunt and his other sister on Thursday. Abdel-Fattah is one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy campaigners. The detained activist had intensified a hunger strike and halted all calories and water at the start earlier in November of the U.N. climate conference underway in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, to draw attention to his case and those of other political prisoners.

By The Associated Press

