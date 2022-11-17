Dawson leads Minnesota over Central Michigan 68-60

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half and Minnesota beat Central Michigan 68-60. Ta’lon Cooper added 12 points with eight assists and Braeden Carrington had 11 points for the Golden Gophers, who shot 48%, including 7 of 18 from the arc. Kevin Miller led the Chippewas with 19 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Jesse Zarzuela added 15 points and Reggie Bass 10. Central Michigan shot only 31% and made 6 of 25 from 3-point range.

