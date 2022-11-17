China-made Paris Olympics mascots fuel criticism in France

PARIS (AP) — The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics are a symbol of the French Republic. Most of them are made in China and that does not go down well in France. The Phryges mascots are manufactured by French companies Gipsy Toys and Doudou et Compagnie. They’ll use fabric developed in the French region of Brittany but the toys will primarily be manufactured in China. Only about 8% of the mascot will be made in France. French government spokesman Olivier Véran says manufacturing the mascots in China is due to “a structural problem.”

