Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer

By Daniel Smithson and Terry Bulger

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream by traveling around the country and being sworn in as an honorary police officer in as many police departments as he can.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, of Pearland, Texas, was “sworn in” at the Goodlettsville Police Department on Wednesday. He was greeted by officers and became an honorary officer in front a crowd of smiling faces.

“He started his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies,” a media release said. “He has far superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of this year.”

DJ is also raising awareness about children battling cancer during his meetings with law enforcement agencies and the public. His father, Theodis, believes that DJ’s meetings with law enforcement are the reason his son has lived past his initial five-months-to-live prognosis.

Field Training Officer Rico Jones of the Goodlettsville Police Department saw DJ’s story and felt compelled to reach out his father. Jones said he was moved by not only DJ’s courageousness while battling cancer himself, but the fact “he was so selfless and wanted to raise awareness for other children battling cancer.”

“I had so many emotions that ran over me as I read his story. All I could think about was this young man is fighting for his life, but yet he is fighting for others and to bring awareness for them,” Jones said. “As adults, we sometimes focus on minor inconveniences; but DJ’s story showed me what I really need to be focused on and that is loving everyone and not taking this beautiful life we have been given for granted.”

DJ plans to continue his mission for as long as he can.

