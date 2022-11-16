Santa Cruz Pop Warner 12U team to compete for back-to-back D1 championship

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Seahawks Pop Warner 12U team will compete for a Pop Warner National Championship in Orlando, Florida in Dec.

The 12U team is going for back-to-back D1 National Titles.

The Jr Varsity Cheer squad will also be traveling to compete for their first National Title.



Both teams have worked countless hours in working towards this goal of reaching Pop Warner Nationals. You can donate through Vertical Raise or you can donate directly through Venmo. Thank for your support. Please help support me and the Santa Cruz Seahawks National Championship Fundraiser 2022 by donating and sharing Ernie Camacho President of Santa Cruz Pop Warner Football and Cheer

You can donate to help the teams reach their goal, here.