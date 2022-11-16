Ronaldo misses training, World Cup warmup with stomach bug

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria. Portugal is scheduled to play against Nigeria on Thursday in Lisbon before flying to Qatar and coach Fernando Santos has said Ronaldo will not feature in the game. Ronaldo’s build-up to the World Cup has been fraught following the release of excerpts of a TV interview in which the soccer great said he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.Portugal’s opening group game at the World Cup is against Ghana on Nov. 24. South Korea and Uruguay are also in the group.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.