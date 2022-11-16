Retail sales surged by 1.3% in October

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

US retail sales rose 1.3% in October from the month before, the Census Bureau reported Wednesday.

Economists had expected sales to rise by 1%, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Consumer spending was flat in September.

Retail sales, which are not adjusted for inflation, were up by 8.3% for the 12 months ended in October.

This story is developing and will be updated.

