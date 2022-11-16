Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:36 AM

Rapper ‘Blueface’ arrested in connection with Las Vegas shooting

<i>LVMPD/KVVU</i><br/>Rapper 'Blueface' was arrested in connection with a shooting in Las Vegas on October 8
LVMPD/KVVU
LVMPD/KVVU
Rapper 'Blueface' was arrested in connection with a shooting in Las Vegas on October 8

By Caitlin Lilly

Click here for updates on this story

    LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A rapper known as “Blueface” was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Las Vegas on October 8.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Johnathan Porter, 25, was taken into custody on charges stemming from a shooting that took place in the 6300 block of Windy Road.

Police said Porter was arrested outside of a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive.

LVMPD says Porter was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content