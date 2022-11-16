Phelia, Kiser score 25 each, No. 23 Michigan women roll

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Laila Phelia and Emily Kiser scored 25 points each and No. 23 Michigan cruised to a 99-67 win over Western Michigan, the 20th straight home win for the Wolverines. Phelia set a career high on 11-of-15 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Kiser matched her career high on 11-of-18 shooting with 14 rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Leigha Brown added 13 points for Michigan, which had a 51-15 rebounding advantage. Lauren Ross scored 27 points and Maggie Stutelberg, added 20 for Western Michigan (0-3). Ross was 5 of 5 from 3-point range and Stutelberg 6 of 12.

