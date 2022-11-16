Kevin Spacey charged with seven more sexual offenses in the UK

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with seven more sexual offenses, UK police have said.

The 63-year-old actor was charged on Tuesday with a number of sexual offenses against the same man between 2001 and 2004, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorized the additional charges “for multiple sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.”

“The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in the statement.

Spacey is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on December 16.

CNN has contacted the actor’s representatives for comment.

In July, Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court to four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. A trial was set for next year.

Last month, a New York jury found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and laid on top of him after a party in 1986.

Spacey has won two Academy Awards for his roles in “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty,” and was artistic director of London’s Old Vic theater from 2003 to 2015.

