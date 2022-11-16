Skip to Content
Ice Skating by the Bay to open day after Thanksgiving

Ice Skating by the Bay

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey is giving folks a great way to skate into the Holidays with the return of Ice Skating by the Bay's seasonal ice skating rink.

From November 25 to January 1, people can go to the Custom House Plaza and shred the ice.

Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sundays will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., including holidays.

Adjusted hours will be from the 5th to the 8th of December. Hours will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.

Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for children 12 and under. Skate rentals are $5 per person.

For more details, click here.

Ricardo Tovar

