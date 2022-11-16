Giants QB Jones willing to let Barkley have the spotlight

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t lobbying for a bigger role in the offense after spending most of last week handing off to Saquon Barkley. Jones said after practice Wednesday that if coach Brian Daboll wants to hand Barkley the ball 35 times when the Giants face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, no problem. Jones said all he wants to do is win games, which the Giants have done this season.

