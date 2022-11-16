Gayà leaves Spain practice with right ankle injury

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Spain defender José Luis Gayà had to leave practice after spraining his right ankle ahead of the team’s final warmup before the World Cup on Thursday. The Spanish soccer federation says Gayà sustained a low grade lateral sprain and was waiting on results from an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury. Spain faces Jordan before traveling to Qatar to begin its quest to win a second World Cup title. It opens against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. Coach Luis Enrique will also be without Álvaro Morata, Hugo Guillamón and Marcos Llorente for Thursday’s match.

